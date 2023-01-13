La semana de 15 de enero/Week of January 15
Cómo navegar por Park City durante el Festival de Cine de Sundance
El Festival de Cine de Sundance regresa a Park City esta semana. Visitantes de todo el mundo estarán aquí para el festival de cine, que se desarrollará desde el jueves 19 de enero hasta el 29 de enero. Espere impactos de viaje en toda la ciudad. Para saber cómo navegar por Park City durante el festival, visite ParkCity.org para encontrar la guía de Sundance y los avisos de tránsito en inglés y español.
How to navigate Park City during the Sundance Film Fesitval
The Sundance Film Festival returns to Park City this week. Visitors from around the world will be here for the film festival, which will run from Thursday, January 19 until January 29th. Expect travel impacts all around town. To learn how to navigate Park City during the festival, please visit parkcity.org to find the Sundance guide and transit notices in both English and Spanish.
Sesiones informativas sobre la propiedad de vivienda de Hábitat (enero 16 y 18)
Hábitat para la Humanidad de los condados de Summit y Wasatch está ofreciendo dos sesiones de información en línea para su próximo período de solicitud del Programa de Propiedad de Vivienda. Las sesiones son el lunes 16 de enero a las 6:00 pm y se repite el miércoles 18 de enero a las 6:00 pm. Es necesario registrarse para obtener la invitación a la reunión en línea. No es necesario asistir a una reunión para aplicar. Más información sobre el programa y la solicitud, así como el enlace de registro están en línea en habitat-utah.org. Las preguntas pueden enviarse por correo electrónico a programas@habitat-utah.org.
La aplicación se abrirá el miércoles 18 de enero y la fecha límite para aplicar es el martes 31 de enero.
Habitat Homeownership Information Sessions (Jan 16 and 18)
Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties is offering two online information sessions for its upcoming Homeownership Program application period. The sessions are Monday, January 16 at 6:00 pm and repeats Wednesday, January 18 at 6:00 pm. Registration is required to get the invitation to the online meeting. Attending a meeting is not necessary to apply. More information on the program and the registration link are online at habitat-utah.org. Questions can be emailed to programs@habitat-utah.org.
The application will open on Wednesday January 18 and the deadline to apply is Tuesday January 31.
Programa Basin Recreation Fridays with Friends, cada viernes hasta 19 de mayo
¡Qué mejor manera de pasar una tarde de viernes para niños de 4 a 8 años que jugando con amigos! Los participantes disfrutarán de juegos, artes y manualidades, castillos inflables y más, cada viernes de 1:00 p.m. a 4:00 p.m. en el Fieldhouse. Apúntate a todos los viernes o solo a los que te funcionen! Regístrese en basinrecreation.org.
Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Scott Perry al (435) 655-0999, extensión 12 o scott@basinrecreation.org
Basin Recreation Fridays with Friends Program, every Friday until May 19
What better way for children 4-8 to spend a Friday afternoon than playing with friends! Participants will enjoy games, arts and crafts, bounce houses, and more from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm at the Fieldhouse. Sign up for all the Fridays or just those that work for you! Register at basinrecreation.org.
For more information contact Scott Perry at (435) 655-0999, extension 12 or scott@basinrecreation.org
Cuentos Bilingües
Este programa en español e inglés ayuda a desarrollar las capacidades de lenguaje en ambos idiomas con cuentos y cantos. Edad 3-6 años
Cuentos y Cantos
Una media hora llena de canciones y cuentos en puro castellano. Desarrolla capacidades de lenguaje en nuestro idioma. Edad 3-6 años.
Park City Library
Bilingual Storytime
This program in Spanish and English helps develop language skills in both languages with stories and songs. Age 3-6 years.
Spanish Songs and Stories
A half hour full of songs and stories in pure Spanish to develop language skills. Age 3-6 years.
Park City Library