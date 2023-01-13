La semana de 15 de enero/Week of January 15

Habitat Homeownership Information Sessions (Jan 16 and 18)

Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties is offering two online information sessions for its upcoming Homeownership Program application period. The sessions are Monday, January 16 at 6:00 pm and repeats Wednesday, January 18 at 6:00 pm. Registration is required to get the invitation to the online meeting. Attending a meeting is not necessary to apply. More information on the program and the registration link are online at habitat-utah.org. Questions can be emailed to programs@habitat-utah.org .

The application will open on Wednesday January 18 and the deadline to apply is Tuesday January 31.