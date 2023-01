La semana de 29 de enero/Week of January 29

Habitat for Humanity Homeownership Program Accepting Applications until Jan. 31

Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for its Homeownership Program. Applications are due Tuesday, January 31. Two new townhouses in Silver Creek Village will be sold through this program. Anyone is welcome to apply.

More information on the program and how to apply can be found online at habitat-utah.org.

If you have questions about the Habitat Homeownership program, please email programs@habitat-utah.org.