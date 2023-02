La semana de 5 de febrero/Week of February 5

Winterfest at the Park City Library (Feb 10-11)

Celebrate winter at the Park City Library with crafts, sledding, hot chocolate, books on sale, and more! These Winterfest activities will be offered Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11 from 9:00 am-5:00 pm.

Gently used books will be on sale from 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm on Friday, and 10:00 am - 5:00 pm on Saturday. An extra sale with clearance-priced kids' books will be Saturday at 2:00 pm before the free screening of the movie "Abominable" at 3:00 pm at the Park City Library. This will be a fun event for the whole family.