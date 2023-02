La semana de 12 de febrero/Week of February 12

Free Webinars for Parents on Teen Drug Prevention

The Summit County Health Department is hosting two free webinars to educate the community on drug abuse prevention.

The first webinar will take place on Monday, Feb. 13 at 1:00 pm and will cover topics including popular drugs among teens, over-the-counter drug misuse, new vaping trends and more.

The second webinar is scheduled for Monday, March 27 at 1:00 p.m. and will be focused on school-based drug use and concealment trends.

Both webinars are free with the code: PARKCITY23.

To register for the Feb 13 webinar, click here.

For the March 27 webinar, click here.