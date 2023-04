Las semanas de 2 de abril /Week of April 2

Free Tax Preparation Offered in Park City, Kamas, and Coalville - now through April 13

If you need help filing your 2022 taxes, the IRS's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is available. You can get assistance with your taxes if you make under $60,000, if you speak limited English, or if you have a disability.

Appointments are available every other week now through April 13 during the following times:

Coalville USU Extension Office: Mondays (1:00 pm - 4:30 pm)

Kamas Library: Tuesdays (3:00 pm - 6:00 pm)

Park City Library: Wednesdays (3:00 pm - 7:00 pm)

Virtual (ZOOM): Thursdays 1:00 pm - 4:30 pm

To schedule a free appointment at one of these locations (or virtually), please call Kenzie at 435-336-3222.

