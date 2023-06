La semana de 28 de mayo y 4 de junio/Week of May 28 and June 5

Party for Ecker Hill Middle School families (June 2)

EHMS Summer Launch Party at Town Lift Plaza this Friday (June 2) from 5-8 PM! This event is FREE for everyone to attend. Current 6th and 7th graders and 5th graders who will be attending Ecker next year are especially encouraged to attend. There will be a live musical performance by the Ecker Hill String Band and fun activities including face painting, cornhole and more!

Tickets for a burger or pizza dinner that includes fries, a cookie and a drink will be available for $15 per meal.