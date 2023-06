La semana de 11 de junio/Week of June11

Latino Arts Fest (June 16-18)

The Arts Council of Park City & Summit County is excited to announce the 7th Annual Latino Arts Festival’s June 16-18, 2023 at Canyons Village at Park City Mountain. The lively, three-day event will feature 25+ visual artists, musicians, dancers, and foods that celebrate Latin American cultures. Artists will be displaying and selling their original artwork and creative goods, such as paintings, weavings, clothing, leatherwork, ceramics, jewelry, etc.