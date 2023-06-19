La semana de 18 de junio/Week of June 18
La piscina en Park City MARC
¡La piscina en Park City MARC ya está abierta! Después de meses de renovación, tanto la piscina recreativa como la piscina de entrenamiento están abiertas al público.
Para conocer los horarios de la piscina y las lecciones de natación, visite parkcityrecreation.org o llame al (435) 615-5400.
The pool at the MARC
The pool at the Park City MARC is now open! After months of renovations, both the leisure pool and the lap pool are open to the public.
For pool schedules and swim lessons, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call (435) 615-5400.
Descuentos para miembros de Basin Recreation
Durante el mes de junio, Basin Recreation ofrece un 15 % de descuento en todos los pases de 3 y 6 meses para Basin Fieldhouse. Las compras y renovaciones se pueden realizar en línea o visitando la recepción de Fieldhouse. La venta de pases finaliza el 30 de junio y está limitada a un pase por persona.
Para obtener más información, visite www.basinrecreation.org o llame al (435) 655-0999.
Basin Recreation Membership Discounts
During the month of June, Basin Recreation is offering a 15% discount on all 3-month and 6-month passes to the Basin Fieldhouse. Purchases and renewals can be made online or by visiting the Fieldhouse front desk. The pass sale ends June 30 and is limited to one pass per person.
For more information, visit www.basinrecreation.org or call (435) 655-0999.
Presentación de Propiedad de Vivienda (27 de junio)
Obtenga más información sobre cómo ser propietario de una vivienda económica el martes 27 de junio a las 6:00 p. m. en el tercer piso del edificio de la Biblioteca de Park City. Los representantes de Mountainlands Community Housing Trust, Habitat for Humanity y Park City Municipal cubrirán los programas de propiedad de vivienda en el área, las restricciones de escritura, cómo prepararse financieramente y cómo presentar una solicitud. La sesión de información es gratuita y habrá un traductor de español en el evento.
Para más información llame al 435-658-1400 extensión 1005.
Homeownership Presentation (June 27)
Find out more about owning an affordable home Tuesday, June 27 at 6:00 pm on the third floor of the Park City Library building. Representatives from Mountainlands Community Housing Trust, Habitat for Humanity and Park City Municipal will cover homeownership programs in the area, deed restrictions, how to get financially ready and how to apply. The information session is free, and a Spanish translator will be at the event.
For more information, call 435-658-1400 extension 1005.
Música bilingüe para bebés y hora de cuentos en la biblioteca de Park City
A partir del 13 de junio, la biblioteca de Park City ofrece dos mañanas a la semana de cuentos y música en español durante todo el verano. Los martes a las 10:00 am, son cuentos y música bilingüe para bebés en español e inglés. Y los viernes a las 10:00 horas habrá cuentos y música íntegramente en español. Ambas mañanas son ideales para bebés menores de 2 años y las clases son gratuitas.
Para más información, visite:
Bilingual Baby music and storytime at the Park City Library
Starting June 13, the Park City Library offers two mornings a week of Spanish language story time and music all summer long. On Tuesdays at 10:00 am, it's Bilingual Baby stories and music in both Spanish and English. And on Fridays at 10:00 am, there will be stories and music entirely in Spanish. Both mornings are great for babies age 2 and under and the classes are free.
For more information, visit:
Yoga gratis en el campo de la biblioteca de Park City - jueves 9 a.m.
¿Buscas una excelente manera de comenzar tu jueves? Prueba una clase de yoga de una hora con un enfoque en la respiración consciente, la alineación, y la comunidad. Todos los niveles y habilidades están invitados. El yoga de los jueves a las 9 a.m. en la biblioteca de Park City siempre es gratis y se ofrece en asociación con PC MARC.
Free Yoga at the Park City Library Field - Thursdays 9 AM
Looking for a great way to start your Thursday? Try an hour-long yoga class with a focus on mindful flow, alignment, breath, and community. All levels and abilities are invited. Thursday morning yoga at the library is always free and is offered in partnership with PC MARC.