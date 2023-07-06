La semana de 9 de julio/Week of July 9
Evento de información legal con el Departamento de Policía de Park City (10 jul)
¿Tiene preguntas sobre la ley y cómo ha cambiado a lo largo de los años? Está invitado a obtener respuestas a sus preguntas en la Biblioteca de Park City el 10 de julio de 6:00 p.m. a las 7:30 p.m. Venga a conocer los servicios disponibles y las oportunidades para interactuar con los oficiales que están aquí para protegerlo. Abogados y oficiales de policía de Park City estarán en el evento para brindar información.
Legal Information Event with Park City Police Department (Jul 10)
Do you have questions about the law and how it has changed over the years? Get your questions answered at the Park City Library on July 10 from 6:00 p.m. at 7:30 p.m. Come learn about the services available and the opportunities to interact with the officers who are here to protect you. Lawyers and Park City police officers will be at the event to provide information.
Se necesitan voluntarios para el Festival de Artes de Kimball
Kimball Art Center está buscando voluntarios para ayudar con el Festival de las Artes 2023, que se llevará a cabo del 4 al 6 de agosto. ¡Los turnos de voluntarios están abiertos del 25 de julio al 6 de agosto para apoyar a los artistas asistentes, invitados visitantes y más!
Obtenga más información e inscríbase como voluntario en https://kimballartsfestival.org/volunteer
Volunteers needed for the Kimball Arts Festival
Kimball Art Center is looking for volunteers to help with the 2023 Arts Festival, which will take place August 4-6. Volunteer shifts are open from July 25 - August 6 to support attending artists, visiting guests and more!
Learn more and sign up to volunteer at https://kimballartsfestival.org/volunteer
Yoga gratis en el campo de la biblioteca de Park City - jueves 9 a.m.
¿Buscas una excelente manera de comenzar tu jueves? Prueba una clase de yoga de una hora con un enfoque en la respiración consciente, la alineación, y la comunidad. Todos los niveles y habilidades están invitados. El yoga de los jueves a las 9 a.m. en la biblioteca de Park City siempre es gratis y se ofrece en asociación con PC MARC.
Free Yoga at the Park City Library Field - Thursdays 9 AM
Looking for a great way to start your Thursday? Try an hour-long yoga class with a focus on mindful flow, alignment, breath, and community. All levels and abilities are invited. Thursday morning yoga at the library is always free and is offered in partnership with PC MARC.