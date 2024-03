Eventos en Marzo/Events in March

Bienestar financiero: un asunto familiar (in Spanish) (28 mar)

This free financial education course will take place at the Park City Library, Room Room 101 from 6 - 7 pm on Thursday, March 28. It will be presented entirely in Spanish and is intended for the whole family. The evening will focus on:

1. Setting money goals as a family

2. Strategies for budgeting

3. How to make money last until the end of the month

4. Ways kids can learn about money at different ages and stages of their education

The course is free but registration is required. If fewer than 10 people register, this class will be held virtually.

Register here: https://ParkCityLibFinanceSPA.eventbrite.com