Eventos en julio/Events in July

Registration open for Basin Recreation summer programs

Summer Camps (through August 20): Summer camps are in full swing, but it’s not too late to join the fun! There are several openings for ages 4 and up including sports camps, mini camps, mountain bike camps, and Summer Blast camps. Camps run weekly through August 20.

Youth Flag Football (begins August 12): Register for preschool, kindergarten and 1st-8th grade divisions. Evaluations for grades 1-8 will be held August 12-14 at The Fieldhouse. Sessions will be held from August 12- October 9 at Trailside East Park and The Fieldhouse.

Jr Lifeguard Program (August 12-16): This new program is for ages 10-14 who are looking to translate their swimming skills into lifeguarding and rescue knowledge! Over five days, Jr. Lifeguards will learn the steps required to become a lifeguard, basic rescue techniques, CPR, and more.

To get more details and register for these programs visit:

www.basinrecreation.org or call 435-655-0999