Eventos en agosto / Events in August
PC Library Music en el Patio
La Biblioteca de Park City organiza Música en el Patio todos los miércoles y sábados de 10:00 a.m. a 1:00 p.m. hasta el 21 de agosto. ¡Ven a disfrutar de música en vivo gratuita con amigos y familiares!
Para más información visite:
PC Library Music on the Patio
The Park City Library is hosting Music on the Patio every Wednesday and Saturday from 10:00 am to 1:00pm until August 21. Come enjoy free live music with friends and family!
For more information visit: https://www.kpcw.org/calendar/event/park-city-library-presents-music-on-the-patio-wednesdays-and-saturdays-17-05-2024-12-19-50
Carrera de Rompecabezas (20 de agosto)
Ven a competir para completar un rompecabezas de 300 piezas contra otros cinco equipos de tres personas, de 10:00 a.m. a 12:00 p.m. en la Biblioteca de Park City. El equipo ganador recibirá un premio con temática de la biblioteca, y a todos se les ofrecerá café y donas, cortesía de Lucky Ones Coffee.
Regístrate aquí, los lugares son limitados:
Puzzle Race (August 20)
Come race to complete a 300-piece puzzle against five other three-person teams from 10:00am to 12:00pm at the Park CIty Library. The winning team will be awarded a library-themed prize, and everyone will be offered coffee and donuts, courtesy of Lucky Ones Coffee.
Sign up here, spots are limited:
Exposición de Fotografía Contemporánea
Hasta el 25 de agosto, la Biblioteca de Park City presenta De Marcation: A Survey of Contemporary Photography in UT. Curada por Amy Jorgensen y Edward Bateman, la exposición fue creada para apoyar la visión única de los artistas en el estado de Utah y para contribuir al rico discurso sobre la creación de imágenes en la región.
Más información en: parkcitylibrary.org
Contemporary Photography Art Exhibit
Until August 25, the Park City Library presents De Marcation: A Survey of Contemporary Photography in UT. Curated by Amy Jorgensen and Edward Bateman, the exhibit was created to support the unique vision of artists in the state of Utah and to build on the rich discourse of image making in the region.
More info at: parkcitylibrary.org
Visita a Pie por Main Street:
Hasta el 30 de agosto, el Museo de Park City ofrecerá recorridos a pie por Main Street de lunes a viernes, de 2:00 p.m. a 3:30 p.m. Se requieren reservaciones, y el costo del tour es de $10 por persona.
Compra tus boletos aquí:
Walking Tour of Main Street
Until August 30, the Park City Museum will give walking tours of Main Street every Monday-Friday from 2:00pm-3:30pm. Reservations are required and tours cost $10 per person.
Purchase tickets here: parkcityhistory.org
Visita la Histórica Iglesia Echo
Visita la Histórica Iglesia Echo, uno de los edificios más antiguos del condado de Summit, cualquier sábado de 11:00 a.m. a 4:00 p.m. hasta el 2 de septiembre. Está ubicada a solo 30 millas al este de Park City en la I-80, salida 169.
Visit the Historic Echo Church
Visit the Historic Echo Church - one of the oldest buildings in Summit County - any Saturday from 11am-4pm until September 2. It is located Just 30 miles east of Park City on I-80 off Exit 169.