Eventos en septiembre/ Events in September

Are you registered to vote?

The 2024 Presidential election is November 5, 2024. Are you registered to vote? If you haven’t voted since the 2020 Presidential election, your voter registration is now inactive which means the County Clerk's Office won’t send you a ballot in the mail.

If you are a U.S. Citizen, you can check your voter registration status, register to vote, or change your address at voter.utah.gov so you are ready to vote on November 5.