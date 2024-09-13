Eventos en septiembre/ Events in September
Advertencia de estafa de la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Summit
La Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Summit quiere advertir a los residentes sobre recientes estafas telefónicas que involucran reclamos falsos de órdenes de arresto y multas. Los organismos encargados de hacer cumplir la ley nunca llamarán a nadie ni le pedirán dinero por teléfono. Si recibe una llamada sospechosa de alguien que dice ser un oficial local exigiendo un pago por una comparecencia ante el tribunal o una citación perdida, no realice el pago por teléfono y llame a la Oficina del Sheriff al (435) 615-3500.
Scam Warning from Summit County Sheriff's Office
The Summit County Sheriff's Office wants to warn residents of recent phone call scams involving fake claims of arrest warrants and fines. Law enforcement agencies will never call anyone and ask for money over the phone. If you get a suspicious call from someone claiming to be a local officer demanding payment for a missed court appearance or citation, do not provide payment over the phone and please call the Sheriff’s Office at (435) 615-3500.
Sesión informativa sobre licencias de conducir en español (21 de septiembre)
Necesitas ayuda en como obtener la licencia de conducir en Utah? Los oficiales del Departamento del Summit County Sheriff se estan reuniendo con los miembros de la comunidad este mes para proveerles información en como puedes obtener tu licencia o la tarjeta de privilegio de conducir. Ven y conoce a los oficiales del Departamento del Sheriff que hablan español el sábado 21 de Septiembre a las 5 pm en el Sheldon Richins Building (auditorio de la biblioteca) en Kimball Junction.
Drivers License Information Session in Spanish (Sept. 21)
Do you need help obtaining a Utah driver's license? Officers from the Summit County Sheriff's Department are meeting with members of the community this month to provide information on how you can obtain your license or driving privilege card. Come meet Spanish-speaking Sheriff's Department deputies on September 21 (Saturday) at 5 pm at the Sheldon Richins Building (library auditorium) in Kimball Junction.
Sesión de información para padres sobre las tendencias de las drogas en Utah (25 septiembre)
El Departamento de Salud del Condado de Summit y el Departamento de Policía de Park City organizarán una sesión informativa para padres locales centrada en las tendencias de drogas entre los adolescentes y qué buscar si alguien las consume. La asistencia a esta discusión es gratuita y se llevará a cabo el miércoles 25 de septiembre a las 6:00 pm en el Centro Educativo Blair del Hospital Park City. Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Pamella Bello en pbello@summitcountyutah.org.
Parent Information Session on Utah Drug Trends (Sept. 25)
The Summit County Health Department and Park City Police Department will host an information session for local parents focused on drug trends among teens and what to look for if someone is using drugs. This discussion is free to attend and will take place on Wednesday, September 25 at 6:00 pm at the Blair Education Center at the Park City Hospital. For more information, please contact Pamella Bello at pbello@summitcountyutah.org.
¿Estás registrado para votar?
Las elecciones presidenciales de 2024 son el 5 de noviembre de 2024. ¿Está registrado para votar? Si no ha votado desde las elecciones presidenciales de 2020, su registro de votante ahora está inactivo, lo que significa que la Oficina del Secretario del Condado no le enviará una boleta por correo.
Si es ciudadano estadounidense, puede verificar el estado de su registro de votante, registrarse para votar o cambiar su dirección en voter.utah.gov para estar listo para votar el 5 de noviembre.
Are you registered to vote?
The 2024 Presidential election is November 5, 2024. Are you registered to vote? If you haven’t voted since the 2020 Presidential election, your voter registration is now inactive which means the County Clerk's Office won’t send you a ballot in the mail.
If you are a U.S. Citizen, you can check your voter registration status, register to vote, or change your address at voter.utah.gov so you are ready to vote on November 5.