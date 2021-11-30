The Stock Market's Black Friday Plunge

Wall Street reacted to the new coronavirus strain with a selloff that saw the Nasdaq lose 2.2%, the S&P 500-stock index dropped 2.3%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 900 points - the most in a day since October 28, 2020.

Here to help us understand how and why the financial markets reacted to the news of a new variant is Kathy Jones-Price, with KJP Wealth Management.