mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Yes, You Can Take a Day Off

Published November 30, 2021 at 10:42 AM MST
Susan Hance Sykes.png

Susan Hance Sykes joins Mountain Money to walk through the nine traps of growing your small business and highlights solutions found in her new book Yes, You Can Take a Day Off.

Business and leadership consultants Susan Hance Sykes and David A. Hiatt show how owners can keep themselves and their businesses on track in YES, YOU CAN TAKE A DAY OFF:  Escape The Nine Traps Of Growing Your Small Business.  

Sykes and Hiatt wrote the book to help other owners recapture their passion, create the lifestyle and legacy that they want from their business, and keep work and home life in balance.  The book provides an honest look at the realities of running a business, the importance of working on the business rather than just in the business, and the best strategies for communicating in a way that causes customers, employees, vendors, bankers, and others to generate more revenue. 

Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman