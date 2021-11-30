Business and leadership consultants Susan Hance Sykes and David A. Hiatt show how owners can keep themselves and their businesses on track in YES, YOU CAN TAKE A DAY OFF: Escape The Nine Traps Of Growing Your Small Business.

Sykes and Hiatt wrote the book to help other owners recapture their passion, create the lifestyle and legacy that they want from their business, and keep work and home life in balance. The book provides an honest look at the realities of running a business, the importance of working on the business rather than just in the business, and the best strategies for communicating in a way that causes customers, employees, vendors, bankers, and others to generate more revenue.