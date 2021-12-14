Education Differences at Polytechnic Universities

Polytechnical institutions have been in existence since at least the 18th century but became popular after World War II with the expansion of applied science education, associated with the new needs created by industrialization.

The need for an educated workforce has never been greater and Utah is fortunate to be the home of a polytechnic institution, Dixie State University.

In July 2022 Dixie State will undergo a name change to Utah Tech University.

Joining us to highlight Dixie State's new focus and mission of being a polytechnic university and all that that entails is Dr. Michael Lacourse, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Dixie State University.