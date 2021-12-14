© 2022 KPCW

mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Education Differences at Polytechnic Universities

Published December 14, 2021 at 2:48 PM MST
Dr Michael Lacourse.png

Dr. Michael Lacourse, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Dixie State University highlights their mission of being a polytechnic university and discusses how they prepare students to enter the workforce.

Polytechnical institutions have been in existence since at least the 18th century but became popular after World War II with the expansion of applied science education, associated with the new needs created by industrialization.

The need for an educated workforce has never been greater and Utah is fortunate to be the home of a polytechnic institution, Dixie State University.

In July 2022 Dixie State will undergo a name change to Utah Tech University.

Joining us to highlight Dixie State's new focus and mission of being a polytechnic university and all that that entails is Dr. Michael Lacourse, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Dixie State University.

Mountain MoneyMountain MoneyPolytechnical Universities
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
