Plastic Surgery's "Zoom Boom"
Dr. Daniel Ward of Ward MD Facial Plastic Surgery shares the factors of the current dramatic and unanticipated rise in cosmetic surgery and aesthetic treatments since the start of the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Like many facial plastic practices across the United States, Dr. Daniel Ward of Ward MD Facial Plastic Surgery
and Form Derm Spa has seen a dramatic and unanticipated rise in cosmetic surgery and aesthetic treatments since the start of the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Joining Mountain Money is Dr. Ward to share with us the factors instigating this boom and how his practice is attending to the increased number of clients.