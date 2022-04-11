© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

"Farm to Fork, Upstream, Downstream, and Everything in Between"

Published April 11, 2022 at 12:46 PM MDT
Agfund Logo

Manuel Gonzalez, General Partner at Agfunder shares how AgriFoodTech entrepreneurs are stepping up to solve problems in the food and agriculture industry.

One of the many stories associated with the war in Ukraine involves the potential for the lack of Ukrainian wheat to drive a worldwide food shortage. But the increasing challenge of feeding the world is not a short-term issue. Driven by shifts in eating habits, population growth, climate change, and failing soils, the worldwide food and agriculture industry faces moonshot-sized challenges. 

Agri-FoodTech entrepreneurs are stepping up to solve these problems and drive radical change by harnessing the most advanced technology.

In 2021, venture capital investors pumped $51.7 billion into agrifoodtech startups worldwide representing an 85% increase over 2020’s $27.8 billion total, indicating the accelerating — and increasingly urgent — demand from investors and consumers for technologies that can enable more sustainable and resilient food systems.

Manuel Gonzalaz is a General Partner at Agfunder, a different kind of Silicon Valley VC firm giving new meaning to the term seed funding by investing only in technologies that seek to transform the food and agricultural industries.

Do you have a topic you’d like to see us explore? Email mountainmoney@kpcw.org

Tags

Mountain Money Mountain MoneyAgfunderagricultureManuel GonzalezAgriFoodTech
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Kimberly Flores
See stories by Kimberly Flores