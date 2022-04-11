"Farm to Fork, Upstream, Downstream, and Everything in Between"
Manuel Gonzalez, General Partner at Agfunder shares how AgriFoodTech entrepreneurs are stepping up to solve problems in the food and agriculture industry.
One of the many stories associated with the war in Ukraine involves the potential for the lack of Ukrainian wheat to drive a worldwide food shortage. But the increasing challenge of feeding the world is not a short-term issue. Driven by shifts in eating habits, population growth, climate change, and failing soils, the worldwide food and agriculture industry faces moonshot-sized challenges.
Agri-FoodTech entrepreneurs are stepping up to solve these problems and drive radical change by harnessing the most advanced technology.
In 2021, venture capital investors pumped $51.7 billion into agrifoodtech startups worldwide representing an 85% increase over 2020’s $27.8 billion total, indicating the accelerating — and increasingly urgent — demand from investors and consumers for technologies that can enable more sustainable and resilient food systems.
Manuel Gonzalaz is a General Partner at Agfunder, a different kind of Silicon Valley VC firm giving new meaning to the term seed funding by investing only in technologies that seek to transform the food and agricultural industries.
