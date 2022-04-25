It’s often said that small businesses are the backbone of the economy – there are over 30 million small business owners in the United States – but many entrepreneurs launch their businesses with little guidance. In SELF-MADE BOSS: Advice, Hacks, And Lessons from Small Business Owners, Jackie Reses and Lauren Weinberg provide first-hand accounts of small business owners who have built their companies from the ground up: obtaining start-up capital, hiring staff, planning for growth, and coping with the daily stresses of being their own boss.

Reses, the former Executive Chairperson of Square Financial Services and Capital Lead and Head of the People Team at Square, and Weinberg, Chief Marketing Officer of Square, draw on their experience working with hundreds of small business owners, and a wide range of experts, to present the ultimate guidebook for new and aspiring entrepreneurs.

