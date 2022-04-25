© 2022 KPCW

mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Self-Made Boss

Published April 25, 2022 at 10:51 AM MDT
Jackie Reses and Lauren Weinberg

Today Mountain Money speaks with Jackie Reses and Lauren Weinberg, the authors of Self-Made Boss: Advice, Hacks, and Lessons from Small Business Owners. The authors draw their small business advice from their experience working with hundreds of small businesses during their leadership positions at Square.

It’s often said that small businesses are the backbone of the economy – there are over 30 million small business owners in the United States – but many entrepreneurs launch their businesses with little guidance. In SELF-MADE BOSS: Advice, Hacks, And Lessons from Small Business Owners, Jackie Reses and Lauren Weinberg provide first-hand accounts of small business owners who have built their companies from the ground up:  obtaining start-up capital, hiring staff, planning for growth, and coping with the daily stresses of being their own boss.

Reses, the former Executive Chairperson of Square Financial Services and Capital Lead and Head of the People Team at Square, and Weinberg, Chief Marketing Officer of Square, draw on their experience working with hundreds of small business owners, and a wide range of experts, to present the ultimate guidebook for new and aspiring entrepreneurs. 

Tune into Mountain Money every Monday at 9am here on KPCW Park City.

