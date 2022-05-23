Dr. John Cobb is an academic, theologian and environmentalist whose new book Is International Cooperation Possible? comes out in June. Cobb co-founded the Living Earth Movement with the mission to inspire global cooperation for the sake of all life on our planet, beginning with the United States and China.

The ecological crisis of climate change is global and is already upon us. China and the United States are the two nations that contribute most to global warming.

Author John Cobb writes, in order to work with other nations on issues like global warming, important changes needed in America’s foreign policy.

Cobb discusses why it is so important that China and the United States to work on climate change together in his new book Is International Cooperation Possible?