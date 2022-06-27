© 2022 KPCW

Mountain Money

Student Loan Forgiveness - Part 2

Published June 27, 2022 at 2:18 PM MDT
Mountain Money talks student loan forgiveness with Marshall Steinbaum Assistant Professor of Economics at the University of Utah and a Senior Fellow in Higher Education Finance with the Jain Family Institute.    This is the second interview in a two-week series providing differing perspectives on Student Loan forgiveness.

Steinbaum is an Assistant Professor of Economics at the University of Utah and a Senior Fellow in Higher Education Finance with the Jain Family Institute.

In the space of a few years, the prospect of cancelling outstanding student loans has moved from the far-out fringe of higher education policy reforms to the center of the policy debate, and it could become actual executive branch policy in the very near future.

Today, more than 44 million Americans hold a total of about $1.6 trillion in student debt, creating significant financial hardship that had reached crisis proportions even before the pandemic triggered massive job losses.

Last week Mountain Money explored the issue of student loan forgiveness with Beth Akers, a Senior Fellow with the American Enterprise Institute, a preeminent center right think tank.  This week we speak to someone who has a more liberal perspective, Marshall Steinbaum.

Mountain Money Marshall SteinbaumStudent loan forgiveness
Roger Goldman
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
