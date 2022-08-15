© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

The Big Gear Show

Published August 15, 2022 at 11:27 AM MDT
Kenji.png

Kenji Haroutunian, Director of The Big Gear Show joins Mountain Money to provide a debrief on the outdoor industry's newest and most evolved trade show yet!

The Big Gear Show took place in Park City August 2 – 3. This event is Utah and the outdoor industry’s newest and most evolved tradeshow yet!

The Big Gear Show was only open to retailers, media and exhibitors and was the place where well-known and innovated companies in the outdoor, cycling, and paddle sports industries provide introductions and demos of their new gear.

Joining us this morning to tell us what went on was Kenji Haroutunian, Director of the Big Gear Show.

Tags

Mountain Money Kenji HaroutunianThe Big Gear Show
Stay Connected
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
See stories by Doug Wells
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman