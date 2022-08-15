The Big Gear Show took place in Park City August 2 – 3. This event is Utah and the outdoor industry’s newest and most evolved tradeshow yet!

The Big Gear Show was only open to retailers, media and exhibitors and was the place where well-known and innovated companies in the outdoor, cycling, and paddle sports industries provide introductions and demos of their new gear.

Joining us this morning to tell us what went on was Kenji Haroutunian, Director of the Big Gear Show.