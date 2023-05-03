© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Hollywood writers strike

By Roger Goldman,
Alison Kuhlow
Published May 1, 2023 at 10:16 AM MDT
Peter Decherney.PNG
decherney.org

Last week the Writers Guild of America, the union that represents thousands of TV and movie writers, overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike. It is the first such strike since 2007. What is at the heart of the disagreement? How have the rapid changes in the way we consume media affected writers, their career progression and how they are paid? How are the studios likely to react at a time when the industry is seeing large layoffs? And how will the strike affect what we see on TV and at the movies?

Peter Decherney, professor of cinema and media studies at the University of Pennsylvania, discusses what is happening in Hollywood.

Mountain Money
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow