Hollywood writers strike

Last week the Writers Guild of America, the union that represents thousands of TV and movie writers, overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike. It is the first such strike since 2007. What is at the heart of the disagreement? How have the rapid changes in the way we consume media affected writers, their career progression and how they are paid? How are the studios likely to react at a time when the industry is seeing large layoffs? And how will the strike affect what we see on TV and at the movies?

Peter Decherney, professor of cinema and media studies at the University of Pennsylvania, discusses what is happening in Hollywood.

