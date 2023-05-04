© 2023 KPCW

Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards

Published April 24, 2023 at 10:45 AM MDT
Michael Gilmore highlights valuable projects across the globe as part of this year’s Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards.

While other global problems can seem more critical, weak financial literacy exacerbates poverty, accelerates inequality and destroys social mobility. Money worries are the most commonly cited cause of stress and worsening mental health concerns even contributing to suicide rates.

The Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards – the MAIAs – celebrate the increasingly important work being done to help people better understand money and benefit from the financial system.

