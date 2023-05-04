Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards
Michael Gilmore highlights valuable projects across the globe as part of this year’s Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards.
While other global problems can seem more critical, weak financial literacy exacerbates poverty, accelerates inequality and destroys social mobility. Money worries are the most commonly cited cause of stress and worsening mental health concerns even contributing to suicide rates.
The Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards – the MAIAs – celebrate the increasingly important work being done to help people better understand money and benefit from the financial system.