Utah's orphaned oil wells
President of Conservatives for Responsible Stewardship Dave Jenkins discusses how taxpayer money is being used to plug and clean up orphaned oil wells in Utah.
Jenkins says Utah, with roughly 1,000 orphaned oil wells dotting its state and federally managed landscapes, is at the epicenter of a huge national scam that has already left taxpayers on the hook for tens of billions in plugging and cleanup cost. Across the West, there are at least 130,000 of these orphaned wells on federal land alone.
Jenkins discusses this issue and how he says changes can be made.