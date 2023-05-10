© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Utah's orphaned oil wells

By Roger Goldman,
Alison Kuhlow
Published May 8, 2023 at 8:01 AM MDT
Dave Jenkins Headshot.jpg

President of Conservatives for Responsible Stewardship Dave Jenkins discusses how taxpayer money is being used to plug and clean up orphaned oil wells in Utah.

Jenkins says Utah, with roughly 1,000 orphaned oil wells dotting its state and federally managed landscapes, is at the epicenter of a huge national scam that has already left taxpayers on the hook for tens of billions in plugging and cleanup cost. Across the West, there are at least 130,000 of these orphaned wells on federal land alone.

Jenkins discusses this issue and how he says changes can be made.

Mountain Money
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow