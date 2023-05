Ernst & Young LLP announced that Park City residents Marti and Steven Wymer and their partner Scott Gustafson of Spoonful of Comfort were named Earnst and Young Entrepreneurs Of The Year 2023 Mountain West Award finalists.

Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.