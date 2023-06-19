'The Chile Project: The Story of the Chicago Boys and the Downfall of Neoliberalism'
In The Chile Project, Sebastian Edwards tells the remarkable story of how the neoliberal economic model—installed in Chile during the Pinochet dictatorship and deepened during three decades of left-of-center governments—came to an end in 2021, when Gabriel Boric, a young former student activist, was elected president, vowing that “If Chile was the cradle of neoliberalism, it will also be its grave.”
More than a story about one Latin American country, The Chile Project: The Story of the Chicago Boys and the Downfall of Neoliberalism, is a behind-the-scenes history of the spread and consequences of the free-market thinking that dominated economic policymaking around the world in the second half of the twentieth century—but is now on the retreat.
Author Sebastian Edwards is a Henry Ford II Distinguished Professor of International Economics at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a former chief economist for Latin America and the Caribbean at the World Bank.