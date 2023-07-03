The UFC or ultimate fighting championship is a mixed martial arts contest that takes place in an octagon cage. The “sport” is broadcast in some 123 countries and the UFC itself is estimated by its management to be worth some $10 billion. The Company describes itself as the ”quintessential American success story.” On the other hand, the late Senator John McCain=-- a lifelong boxing fan- labeled it “human cockfighting.”

The story of how the UFC evolved from its humble beginnings in the early 90s to the behemoth it is today is told by author Michael Thompson in his new book: “Cage Kings: How an Unlikely Group of Moguls, Champions and Hustlers Transformed the UFC Into a $10 Billion Industry.” We are lucky that he is willing to step into the cage with us this morning.