© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money

Cage Kings

By Alison Kuhlow,
Roger Goldman
Published July 3, 2023 at 12:05 PM MDT

The UFC or ultimate fighting championship is a mixed martial arts contest that takes place in an octagon cage. The “sport” is broadcast in some 123 countries and the UFC itself is estimated by its management to be worth some $10 billion. The Company describes itself as the ”quintessential American success story.” On the other hand, the late Senator John McCain=-- a lifelong boxing fan- labeled it “human cockfighting.”

The story of how the UFC evolved from its humble beginnings in the early 90s to the behemoth it is today is told by author Michael Thompson in his new book: “Cage Kings: How an Unlikely Group of Moguls, Champions and Hustlers Transformed the UFC Into a $10 Billion Industry.” We are lucky that he is willing to step into the cage with us this morning.

Mountain Money
Stay Connected
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman