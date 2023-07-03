© 2023 KPCW

Mountain Money

The Manager's Handbook

By Roger Goldman,
Alison Kuhlow
Published July 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM MDT

David Dodson states the key to effective management is a set of skills, instead of attributes awarded at birth, the option of becoming an effective leader is open to almost anyone.

In THE MANAGER’S HANDBOOK: Five Simple Steps to Build a Team, Stay Focused, Make Better Decisions, and Crush Your Competition, Dodson explains how to get better at running virtually any kind of organization by breaking down each critical skill into digestible, bite-sized sub-skills, that you can learn quickly and easily.

The author, David Dodson, co-founded Sanku, which developed the only successful technology to fortify grains with lifesaving micronutrients in rural African mills. He teaches at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business, ran for senate in Wyoming in 2018, has been an active investor in over 150 businesses, and operated 6 companies as CEO or Executive Chairman.

Mountain Money
