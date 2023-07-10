© 2023 KPCW

Mountain Money

Why is higher education enrollment declining?

By Alison Kuhlow,
Roger Goldman
Published July 10, 2023 at 4:11 PM MDT

Allison Boxer with the Sorenson Impact Center discusses their new Student Trends and Enrollment Projections Dashboard.

Higher education leaders are navigating an anticipated nationwide enrollment decline projected to start in 2025. In an effort to empower these leaders, the Sorenson Impact Center launched the Student Trends and Enrollment Projections Dashboard.

Here to help explain the effort and the new tool is Allison Boxer, Managing Director of the Sorenson Impact Center.

www.mapsproject.org
www.sorensonimpactcenter.com

