Mountain Money

Promontory invests +$2M in improvements

By Alison Kuhlow,
Roger Goldman
Published July 17, 2023 at 3:47 PM MDT

Mountain Money talks with Kelli Brown, General Manager of Promontory Club, about recent property improvements.

Promontory, a family-friendly, luxury second-home community in Park City already offers an abundance of recreation & world-class amenities. Not ones to rest on their laurels, Promontory continues to invest over $2 million in improvements that include the re-opened Beach Club and its third golf course set to open this fall.

Kelli Brown, General Manager of Promontory, highlights all the new projects.

Mountain Money
