Mountain Money

American Dream TV - Selling Utah

By Alison Kuhlow,
Roger Goldman
Published September 6, 2023 at 11:41 AM MDT

Mountain Money ends the hour talking with Karen Stone discussing a new show from The American Dream, airing locally on cable – “Selling Utah”.

The American Dream is proud to announce the release of the newest show in Park City, UT - “Selling Utah.”

This 30 minute show is a nationally syndicated program that airs on national networks of CNBC, Bloomberg TV, the Travel Channel and other cable outlets and is available by streaming on Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Roku, with significant viewership on social media.

Joining us this morning to share more about this show is Karen Stone, the host of “Selling Utah.”

www.liveeatplayparkcity.com

