Mountain Money

China's belt and road initiative

By Roger Goldman,
Alison Kuhlow
Published September 6, 2023 at 11:40 AM MDT

Mountain Money talks with Council on Foreign Affairs Fellow, David Sacks about China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Chinese President Xi Jinping’s signature foreign policy undertaking and the world’s largest infrastructure program, poses a significant challenge to U.S. economic, political, climate change, security, and global health interests. In response, the Council on Foreign Relations put together an independent task force to assess this issue of critical importance to US foreign policy.

David Sacks, was one of the Project Directors for the Independent Task Force’s report on China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

David Sacks is a fellow for Asia studies at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), where his work focuses on U.S.-China relations, U.S.-Taiwan relations, Chinese foreign policy, cross-Strait relations, and the political thought of Hans Morgenthau.

David joins us this morning to share more about the initiative and the task force’s report.

Links:
https://www.cfr.org/blog/why-italy-withdrawing-chinas-belt-and-road-initiative
https://www.cfr.org/task-force-report/chinas-belt-and-road-implications-for-the-united-states

Mountain Money
