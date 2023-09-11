Delving into the dangers of long trains

Topher Sanders covers race, inequality, the justice system and civil rights for ProPublica.

Sanders and journalist Dan Schwartz delved into the what is causing “monster trains” to jump off tracks in their Propublic article published in April. The piece titled "The True Dangers of Long Trains," follows the story of the train derailment in Hyndman, Pennslyvannia while uncovering key policies and business practices that highlight the dangers to all communities along railway lines.