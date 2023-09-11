© 2023 KPCW

Mountain Money

Delving into the dangers of long trains

By Roger Goldman,
Alison Kuhlow
Published September 11, 2023 at 5:01 PM MDT
Claudio Papapietro

Journalist Topher Sanders highlights the findings outlined in his ProPublica article "The True Dangers of Long Trains."

Topher Sanders covers race, inequality, the justice system and civil rights for ProPublica.

Sanders and journalist Dan Schwartz delved into the what is causing “monster trains” to jump off tracks in their Propublic article published in April. The piece titled "The True Dangers of Long Trains," follows the story of the train derailment in Hyndman, Pennslyvannia while uncovering key policies and business practices that highlight the dangers to all communities along railway lines.

Roger Goldman
Alison Kuhlow
