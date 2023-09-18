© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money

Phase 2 of 'The New SLC' airport

By Doug Wells,
Roger GoldmanAlison Kuhlow
Published September 18, 2023 at 9:03 PM MDT
Salt Lake City International Airport

On September 15, 2020, The New SLC opened - the first new hub airport built in the U.S. in the 21st  century. The airport is building Phase 2 of The New SLC with more shops and restaurants to enjoy and more gates to more destinations.

Director of Communications and Marketing for the Salt Lake International Airport, Nancy Volmer talks about the continued expansion of the facility.

Volmer has ties to the Park City community. Her great grandfather was a Park City miner and great grandmother operated a boarding house on Main Street.

Mountain Money
Stay Connected
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012
See stories by Doug Wells
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow