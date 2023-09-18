Phase 2 of 'The New SLC' airport

On September 15, 2020, The New SLC opened - the first new hub airport built in the U.S. in the 21st century. The airport is building Phase 2 of The New SLC with more shops and restaurants to enjoy and more gates to more destinations.

Director of Communications and Marketing for the Salt Lake International Airport, Nancy Volmer talks about the continued expansion of the facility.

Volmer has ties to the Park City community. Her great grandfather was a Park City miner and great grandmother operated a boarding house on Main Street.