Mountain Money

BRICS Nations

By Roger Goldman,
Doug WellsAlison Kuhlow
Published October 3, 2023 at 11:54 AM MDT

In only a decade, the BRICS group, which include the countries of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has achieved policy coordination among five very disparate countries and has started presenting a serious challenge to the status quo in global governance

Dr. Mihaela Papa, is a Senior Fellow at the Fletcher School at Tufts University, where she has co-founded and led the Rising Power Alliances project and served as faculty in sustainable development and global governance. She is an expert in negotiation strategy and coalition building, with a focus on BRICS and the transition to sustainability.

Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
