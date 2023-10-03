BRICS Nations

In only a decade, the BRICS group, which include the countries of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has achieved policy coordination among five very disparate countries and has started presenting a serious challenge to the status quo in global governance

Dr. Mihaela Papa, is a Senior Fellow at the Fletcher School at Tufts University, where she has co-founded and led the Rising Power Alliances project and served as faculty in sustainable development and global governance. She is an expert in negotiation strategy and coalition building, with a focus on BRICS and the transition to sustainability.