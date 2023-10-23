© 2023 KPCW

Mountain Money

Law professor gives overview of upcoming Supreme Court cases

By Roger Goldman,
Doug WellsAlison Kuhlow
Published October 23, 2023 at 3:44 PM MDT

Football is not the only thing that kicks off in the fall. As always, the new Supreme Court term began the first Monday in October. And while developments at the Court may not be followed as closely as the Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce romance, the obvious reality is that the Court’s decisions this term are certain to be far more consequential.

Professor Scott Ballenger explains some of the major cases affecting business that the Court will decide this term. He is the Director of the Appellate Litigation Clinic at UVA, a former clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia and has argued three cases before the Supreme Court.

