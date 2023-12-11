© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money

Pret Helmets on the local slopes

By Alison Kuhlow,
Doug WellsRoger Goldman
Published December 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM MST

In 2010, Pret Helmets was born when a group of professional athletes, engineers and veterans of the snow sports industry came together to create the ultimate helmet—one so pure that it wouldn’t affect your skiing or riding performance. Today, not only can you find our helmets in retailers across the globe, you can see them in action at the Olympics and World Cup competitions, all over the freeride scene and of course, on your local slopes.

Joining us this morning to talk more about Pret Helmets is CEO Steven Bellefeuille.

Mountain Money
Stay Connected
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012
See stories by Doug Wells
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman