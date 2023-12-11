Pret Helmets on the local slopes

In 2010, Pret Helmets was born when a group of professional athletes, engineers and veterans of the snow sports industry came together to create the ultimate helmet—one so pure that it wouldn’t affect your skiing or riding performance. Today, not only can you find our helmets in retailers across the globe, you can see them in action at the Olympics and World Cup competitions, all over the freeride scene and of course, on your local slopes.

Joining us this morning to talk more about Pret Helmets is CEO Steven Bellefeuille.