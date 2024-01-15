© 2024 KPCW

Mountain Money

Take Control of Your Money - A 52 Week Guide

By Alison Kuhlow,
Roger Goldman
Published January 15, 2024 at 3:18 PM MST

Tony Steuer, is an internationally recognized financial preparedness advocate, podcaster, and award-winning author. His newest book, The Get Ready! Blueprint: A 52-Week Guide to Changing the Way You Think About Money, presents The Get Ready Method, which he created to empower people to take control of their money while providing a framework for integrating financial products, financial advice and advisors.

Tony Steuer joins to highlight the areas we should focus on this coming year.

