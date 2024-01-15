Take Control of Your Money - A 52 Week Guide

Tony Steuer, is an internationally recognized financial preparedness advocate, podcaster, and award-winning author. His newest book, The Get Ready! Blueprint: A 52-Week Guide to Changing the Way You Think About Money, presents The Get Ready Method, which he created to empower people to take control of their money while providing a framework for integrating financial products, financial advice and advisors.

Tony Steuer joins to highlight the areas we should focus on this coming year.

