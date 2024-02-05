© 2024 KPCW

Mountain Money

'American Gun: The True Story of the AR-15'

By Doug Wells,
Roger GoldmanAlison Kuhlow
Published February 5, 2024 at 12:22 PM MST

There are as many as 44 million AR-15s in private hands in the United States today. Given a population of 335 million peple, that’s about one AR-15 for every seven Americans. AR-15s have been at the center of almost all of the many mass shootings in the last 20 years.

So how did we get here? How did this light, rapid firing weapon come to be developed? How and why have efforts to regulate the weapons failed? And just what kind of damage have we seen wreaked by AR-15s in places like Las Vegas and Uvalde.

Authors Cameron McWhirter and Zusha Elinson explore America's gun culture in their new book titled “American Gun: The True Story of the AR-15."

Doug Wells
Roger Goldman
Alison Kuhlow
