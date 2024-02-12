© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money

The Power to Destroy: How the Antitax Movement Hijacked America

By Doug Wells,
Roger GoldmanAlison Kuhlow
Published February 12, 2024 at 5:01 PM MST

Nobody likes paying taxes. Mark Twain once famously said that the only difference between a tax collector and a taxidermist is that the taxidermist leaves the skin. But the notion that government needed to collect enough taxes to finance its operations was widely but grudgingly accepted across society.

That began to change in the late 1970s as an anti tax movement was born in California. That movement has come to dominate Republican (and occasionally Democratic) policy over the last 50 years resulting in a massive national debt. The history of the anti tax movement is laid out in a new book – The Power to Destroy: How the Antitax Movement Hijacked American. We are lucky to be joined by the author, Professor Michael Graetz.

Mountain Money
Stay Connected
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012
See stories by Doug Wells
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow