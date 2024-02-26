© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money

Impacts of the Kroger-Albertsons Merger

By Roger Goldman,
Alison Kuhlow
Published February 26, 2024 at 4:25 PM MST

Kroger, owner of Smiths and Albertsons, owner of Fresh Market and Maceys announced their $24.6 billion merger in 2023. Kroger is the biggest U.S. supermarket operator with 2,719 locations with Albertsons, close behind as the second-largest chain with 2,272 stores. An Albertsons-Kroger merger would give the companies a combined share of the United States market in groceries totaling about 17 percent. The proposed merger is currently under regulatory review.

Joining us this morning is Marshall Steinbaum, Assistant Professor of Economics at the University of Utah to talk about the economic impact of the proposed merger and the regulatory process now underway.

Mountain Money
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow