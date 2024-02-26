Impacts of the Kroger-Albertsons Merger

Kroger, owner of Smiths and Albertsons, owner of Fresh Market and Maceys announced their $24.6 billion merger in 2023. Kroger is the biggest U.S. supermarket operator with 2,719 locations with Albertsons, close behind as the second-largest chain with 2,272 stores. An Albertsons-Kroger merger would give the companies a combined share of the United States market in groceries totaling about 17 percent. The proposed merger is currently under regulatory review.

Joining us this morning is Marshall Steinbaum, Assistant Professor of Economics at the University of Utah to talk about the economic impact of the proposed merger and the regulatory process now underway.

