Mountain Money

U of U Mast of Business Creation Program

By Roger Goldman,
Alison Kuhlow
Published March 11, 2024 at 3:21 PM MDT
The Department of Entrepreneurship & Strategy in partnership with the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute at the University of Utah’s David Eccles School of Business welcomed 20 founders into the Master of Business Creation (MBC) program starting spring 2024. They will be accelerating their startup companies in this rapidly growing program with help from personalized mentoring, applied curriculum, generous scholarships, access to grants and more.

Paul Brown, co-director of the MBC program and a professor in the Department of Entrepreneurship & Strategy joins us this morning to share more about the program as well as to talk about application deadlines for the Fall cohort.

Mountain Money
