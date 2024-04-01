Research behind Medicare and weight loss drugs
Obesity is among the most pressing public health concerns in the United States. Government agencies and medical associations have raised concerns about obesity trends, but they show no sign of abating. Although effective obesity treatments are available, access remains a challenge—Medicare and most private insurance plans do not cover them.
Alison Sexton Ward, Research Scientist at University of Southern California’s Schaeffer Center, researched how Medicare coverage of weight loss drugs could provide a value to society.