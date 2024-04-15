How childcare benefits more than pay for themselves

Just 12% of all US workers have access to childcare benefits through their employer, a figure that drops to 6% for people who work part-time or are in the lowest income quartile. However, as revealed by a landmark report released in April 2024 by Moms First and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), titled The Employee Benefit That Pays for Itself, companies that effectively invest in childcare benefits are seeing positive returns on investment ranging from 90% to 425%.

Emily Kos, Managing Director & Partner, Boston Consulting Group and one of the group's leading thinkers on the topic of caregiving, focusing on how companies, government, and society can create conditions where caregivers can thrive in the workforce.

Reshma Saujani is a leading activist and the founder of Girls Who Code and Moms First. Reshma has spent more than a decade building movements to fight for women and girls’ economic empowerment, working to close the gender gap in the tech sector, and most recently advocating for policies to support moms impacted by the pandemic.

They join Mountain Money to discuss the recent study.