Mountain Money

New high-speed rail to go from Las Vegas to LA

By Alison Kuhlow,
Roger Goldman
Published April 29, 2024 at 3:07 PM MDT
Many parts of the world have successfully developed high-speed rail systems that serve millions of passengers each day and connect metropolitan areas and local communities across international borders. The United States has a history of large-scale public works projects but has not yet delivered the same achievements already witnessed in Europe and Asia.

Last week a groundbreaking took place for the United States’ first highspeed rail project connecting Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Is this the first step to a future filled with more highspeed rail projects?

Joining Mountain Money to help answer that question is President and CEO of the US High Speed Rail Association Andy Kunz.

