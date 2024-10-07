Park City Lodging shares 40 years of serving visitors

Park City Lodging has been offering lodging options in Park City for over four decades.

Rhonda Sideris and Heleena Sideris share insights that helped them get through some difficult economic times.

To celebrate their 40th anniversary with the community, they are hosting a free screening of the film "Beyond Zero" to highlight practicing sustainability in all areas of business.

The screening will take place Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Jim Santy Auditorium.