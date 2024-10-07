© 2024 KPCW

Mountain Money

Park City Lodging shares 40 years of serving visitors

By Kevin Kennedy
Published October 7, 2024 at 12:46 PM MDT
Heleena and Rhonda Sideris of Park City Lodging
Photos courtesy of Sideris Family
Heleena and Rhonda Sideris of Park City Lodging

Park City Lodging has been offering lodging options in Park City for over four decades.

Rhonda Sideris and Heleena Sideris share insights that helped them get through some difficult economic times.

To celebrate their 40th anniversary with the community, they are hosting a free screening of the film "Beyond Zero" to highlight practicing sustainability in all areas of business.

The screening will take place Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Jim Santy Auditorium.

Kevin Kennedy
