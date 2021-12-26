© 2022 KPCW

rich_tones_logo_0.jpg
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Back by Popular Demand - JAZZY BEATLES! | Dec. 31, 2021

Published December 26, 2021 at 10:30 AM MST
Jazzy Beatles
Shutterstock
Jazzy Beatles

I Polled My Listeners For Their Favorite Show of 2021...

Here is the Promo for the show:

17 - PROMO Jazzy Beatles Repeat.mp3

Here are the results of the listener poll:

  1. Jazzy Beatles
  2. Women In Jazz & Saxophones (tie)
  3. Jazz Guitarists
  4. Jazz & Wine
  5. Jazz Classics

As a result, I am repeating this show originally from October 1st and 2nd as my last show of this year.
Thanks for participating! Looking forward to 2022!

Here's the Playlist:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Stay Connected
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
