Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Jazz Rhythm | Feb. 4, 2022

Published January 31, 2022 at 4:54 PM MST
Rich Tones #22 - Rhythm image
It's mostly about the bass and drums...

Let's dive deep listening to Jazz rhythm sections in detail. Bass and Drums! And sometimes Piano!

Hopefully I can help you listen to jazz a little differently - focusing on the rhythm sections instead of the solos.

Here's the promo for the show:

Also here is an interesting link regarding the backstory of the best-selling jazz single of all time: Take Five

And here are the Amazon and Audible.com links to the book: "How To Listen To Jazz" by Ted Gioia

And here is our Playlist for this show:

Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
