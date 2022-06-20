© 2022 KPCW

rich_tones_logo_0.jpg
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Profile: Dave Brubeck | June 24, 2022

Published June 20, 2022 at 4:07 PM MDT
Brubeck Quartet
The Original Quartet

Let's have some fun learning about Dave Brubeck and his music that spans more than 65 years!

There is so much history behind Dave Brubeck as a person as well as Dave Brubeck as a pianist, band leader and composer. Here is his Wikipedia link so you can find out more details:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dave_Brubeck

In 1954 Brubeck and his group was touring with the Duke Ellington band and Time Magazine put Brubeck on the cover - one of the 1st jazz musicians to be featured on the magazine. Brubeck was terribly embarrassed by this because he felt that the cover should have featured Ellington instead of him. Ellington was eventually put on the cover 2 years later. Here are the two covers, and an article about that.

Brubeck Time Magazine Cover Nov 8, 1954.jpg
Time Magazine
/
Time Magazine
Ellington Time Mag Cover Aug 20, 1956.jpg
Time Magazine
/
Time Magazine

http://montclairsoci.blogspot.com/2014/03/jazz-and-rap-white-and-black.html

I also talk about the famous song, Take Five, which was written by Paul Desmond. But it really featured the drummer, Joe Morello. Here is an interview with him that sheds more light on the subject as well as some interesting commentary about different time signatures.

Here is the playlist for tonight's show:

