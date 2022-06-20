Profile: Dave Brubeck | June 24, 2022

There is so much history behind Dave Brubeck as a person as well as Dave Brubeck as a pianist, band leader and composer. Here is his Wikipedia link so you can find out more details:

In 1954 Brubeck and his group was touring with the Duke Ellington band and Time Magazine put Brubeck on the cover - one of the 1st jazz musicians to be featured on the magazine. Brubeck was terribly embarrassed by this because he felt that the cover should have featured Ellington instead of him. Ellington was eventually put on the cover 2 years later. Here are the two covers, and an article about that.

I also talk about the famous song, Take Five, which was written by Paul Desmond. But it really featured the drummer, Joe Morello. Here is an interview with him that sheds more light on the subject as well as some interesting commentary about different time signatures.

Here is the playlist for tonight's show: